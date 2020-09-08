Katie Holmes Spotted Kissing Chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. Following Jamie Foxx Breakup

Katie Holmes is cozying it up with New York chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., seemingly confirming their rumored relationship in new PDA-filled photos published by the Daily Mail. Shared by the outlet Monday night, the rumored couple were spotted kissing at Peasant Restaurant in Manhattan Sunday night.

In the photos, which can be viewed by clicking here, the actress, 41, and Vitolo, the 33, were seen out and about, enjoying a quiet date night. At one point in the evening, Holmes was spotted sitting on Vitolo’s lap before they eventually kissed. The Mail reports that during their dinner, Vitolo “gazed lovingly at Katie,” and the duo “bursted out into uncontainable laughter as they cozied up to one another at the quaint joint and made no attempt to hide their affection.”

At this time, neither Holmes nor Vitolo have officially confirmed their relationship. Rumors that they were more than just friends were first prompted after TMZ published photos of Holmes and Vitolo, whose identity at the time had not been confirmed, having dinner on Sept. 1 at the Antique Garage restaurant in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood. The outlet, which later confirmed the mystery man to be Vitolo, said that the pair were getting "touchy-feely" during their dinner date. They reportedly ordered a few glasses of wine during the outing, and Holmes frequently broke out into laughter.

Their rumored relationship comes a year after Holmes split from her longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx, whom she had dated for six years. The former couple had mostly kept their relationship private, only being spotted together on a handful of occasions, though they eventually decided to go their separate ways, with a source stating at the time that Holmes broke things off because the two lived "different" lifestyles. The source said that Foxx's "partying ways don't fit with hers as she's focused on raising her daughter and working." Prior to her relationship with Foxx, Holmes had been married to actor Tom Cruise, with whom she shares 14-year-old daughter Suri, from 2006 until 2012.

While Holmes' alleged new beau isn't an actor, he has certainly made a name for himself. The son of renowned chef Emilio Vitolo Sr., he works in his father's iconic Nolita restaurant, Emilio's Ballato, where he reportedly mans the kitchen with his brother. The job has put him in contact with numerous A-listers, including the Obamas, Bella Hadid, Danny DeVito, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and David Schwimmer.