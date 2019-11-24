Katie Couric Stirs Social Media in Rare Selfie With Husband John Molner for ‘His and Hers Colonoscopies’

Social media was pleasantly surprised to see Katie Couric on Friday in a rare public selfie. Couric posed with her husband, John Molner on a busy New York City street. According to the former TODAY Show anchor, the two were off to the doctor for “his and hers colonoscopies.”

Couric was playing off of her infamous televised colonoscopy back in 2000 in her latest post. The news anchor is committed to health and cancer screenings, and she is not afraid to shout it from the rooftops. She included a thumbs up and a blushing emoji in her post.

Couric and Molner were all dressed up for winter in thee post. Couric wore a heavy wool coat with the collar turned up, while Molner wore an insulated ski jacket. he also carried a book under his arm, prepared for a long wait at the doctor’s office.

On our way to get his and hers colonoscopies! 👍🏼😊 pic.twitter.com/ysOj62yYBL — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) November 22, 2019

Couric has been an outspoken advocate for frequent colonoscopies and other health screenings for over 20 years now. In 1998, her husband, John Paul “Jay” Monohan passed away at the age of 42. Monohan had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer just a few months before, but it was too late.

Couric immediately used her platform to become a spokesperson for colon cancer awareness. This culminated in March of 2000, when she underwent a colonoscopy on TV. The sheer oddity of this televised procedure drew a lot of attention, but it may have helped her cause more than she even hoped for.

According to a 2003 study published in Archives of Internal Medicine, Couric’s stunt did have a marked effect on the frequency of colonoscopies among viewers. This spurred other stars to try and spread awareness for their own chosen initiative.

Couric herself got another on-air cancer screening in October of 2005. This time, she broadcast her mammogram, encouraging other women to get checked for breast cancer. Her popularity was referred to as the “Couric effect.”

Couric was married to Monohan for almost 10 years at the time of his passing. They had two daughters together — Ellie and Carrie. It was not until 2011 that Couric began seeing Molner. The two became engaged in 2013, and married in 2014.

Couric and Molner are a fan-favorite celebrity couple, especially through their online cooking show Full Plate with Katie and John. The show is hosted on the Sur La Table website.

For more information on colonoscopies and colorectal cancer screenings, consult the CDC’s official recommendations here.