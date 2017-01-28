Katherine Webb-McCarron Causes Controversy Over Instagram Caption

The only time butt dimples are cute 😍👶🏻 #bathtimebaby A photo posted by Katherine Webb-McCarron (@_katherinewebb) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

Katherine Webb-McCarron caused a tornado of controversy after posting a picture of her 8-month-old baby Tripp getting ready for his bath.

“The only time butt dimples are cute,” the 27-year-old mom captioned the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The comment didn’t sit well with some people online.

“Oh my! Love this pic! Too cute,” said one fan on the former Miss Alabama’s photo.

While another fan wasn’t shy when slamming the mom, “What an opinion of how a body should look to pass on to your child!! Such a shame!”

Last year, Web-McCarron opened about “feeling great about herself” while sharing a post-baby picture of herself in a bikini at Target.

“I gained 44 pounds during my pregnancy, so this post isn’t meant to be ‘humble’,” Webb said the photo. “Say what you want, but I feel great about myself even with the extra cellulite on my butt and stretch marks so shoot me if I felt banging for once in this bikini..okkkkk.”

Tripp is the first baby welcomed by Katherine and her husband NFL quarterback AJ McCarron.

The two have been married since 2014.

Related:

Football Pro’s Wife Upset After NFL Network Airs Locker Room Nudity

Watch: Rival Football Teams Work Together for a Touching Touchdown

Rodgers Family Feud Continues As Aaron Takes ‘Great Precautions’