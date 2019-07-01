What Did Katherine Schwarzenegger Get Chris Pratt for His Birthday?

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt recently celebrated Pratt’s 40th birthday as a newly married couple, and we now know what the actor’s wife got him for a gift. Taking to Instagram, Pratt shared a photo of some baby pigs that Schwarzenegger gave to him. “Thank you Katherine for my new pet Kune-Kune pigs,” Pratt exclaimed in the post’s caption. “Best birthday present ever!!”

“We named them Tim and Faith because they’re beautiful and their love is palpable and inspiring,” he added. “I love them and can’t wait to watch them grow. And no they will not be bacon!”

“They are the newest members of the Friendly Kingdom, select animals including sheep, goats, and pigs who we’ve pardoned,” Pratt continued. “They will spend their entire lives thriving at the farm, until they pass naturally many, many years from now.”

“Historically our relationship with animals has taught us so many valuable life lessons- ranging from the harsh realities of the cycle of life to the rewards of compassion, stewardship, love and care,” the actor concluded his post, then adding a few hashtags, “[god bless] [friendly kingdom] [farm life].”

Many of Pratt’s followers have since commented on his post with congratulatory comments about his new pig friends.

“It looks like they are singing! So glad to see you happy!” former 7th Heaven actress Beverley Mitchell wrote.

“Joined the club then Chris? Well done,” Jurassic Park star Sam Neil stated.

“Thanks for adopting them! I hope you spend time with them as they grow — pigs are really miraculous, super smart and loving!” another person said.

On her Instagram page, Schwarzenegger issued her own birthday message to Pratt, calling him her “darling angel face.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger married early last month, in a small, private ceremony.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement announcing their marriage the day after the ceremony. “It was intimate, moving and emotional.”

“We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives,” she continued. “We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”