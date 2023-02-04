Kate Middleton Reveals Prince William Will Skip Valentine's Tradition This Year

Kate Middleton made a surprising revelation while perusing the Leeds Kirkgate Market in her father's hometown of Leeds. According to Vanity Fair, Middleton stopped by a flower stall in the market and dealt with a little salesmanship from florist Neil Ashcroft.

It was here that the princess revealed a surprising detail about her upcoming Valentine's Day expectations. "No doubt William will be buying you some red roses," Ashcroft asked the royal, noting that Valentine's Day was just around the corner. "I don't think he will do," Middleton responded.

Kate Middleton jokes she won't be getting any Valentine's Day roses from Prince William https://t.co/SzLxC0cFzc — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 31, 2023

Ashcroft also tells the outlet that he was hoping to score a royal sale with Middleton, but couldn't lure her in with a discount. Vanity Fair was quick to note how Middleton has received plenty of flowers from William in the past, especially closer to when they were first married.

So why no flowers this year? There could be a variety of reasons, a potpourri if you're looking to keep with the flowery theme. Top of the prince's list could be his ongoing split with his brother, Prince Harry. The younger sibling has been a thorn in the side of The Royal Family due to his marriage to Meghan Markle and the couple's high-profile sit down with Oprah Winfrey. Harry's memoir is also out on shelves, taking some heavy shots at William throughout and claiming he got physical with his brother in the aftermath of his stepping back from royal life.

There could also be the lingering grief and official protocol to go through stemming from Queen Elizabeth's death. The grandmother to William and Harry passed at 96 back in September, ending the longest reign in British monarch history and sending the country into a state of mourning.

While most of the festivities are wrapped up related to Elizabeth's funeral, the nation is still prepping for the official coronation of King Charles III to the throne, with Queen Consort Camilla by his side. No matter how it plays out and who is invited to the event from the family, William and Kate have been through a lot in recent years. It is reasonable to think they skip Valentine's Day this year.