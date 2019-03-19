Kate Beckinsale and ‘SNL’ Comic Pete Davidson Get NSFW After Motley Crue Show

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson were spotted sneaking off for an intimate kiss on Monday night after a Motley Crue concert.

Beckinsale accompanied Davidson to the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. They were attending the premiere of The Dirt — the Motley Crue biopic in which Davidson has a role — at the Arclight Theater, followed by a celebration with the band the cast at the Whiskey a Go Go afterwards. In photos published by Entertainment Tonight, they could be seen making out in a car not long afterwards.

The newly-minted couple were photographed leaving the venue hand in hand, Davidson leading the way past paparazzi camera crews. Another blurry shot shows them in the car a short time later, locking lips in the back seat as a driver lowers the shades.

While they spent the night together, Beckinsale did not walk the red carpet with Davidson, who plays Tom Zutaut, the producer who signed Motley Crue to their first record deal in the movie. Davidson wore a cartoonish graphic t-shirt to the event with a slim blazer over it, which he ditched later on.

Beckinsale, meanwhile, wore a black mini-dress with her hair in a ponytail. The couple arrived separately to the premiere, and Beckinsale did not pause for photographers.

Of course, this is not the couple’s first case of PDA. They allowed rumors of their romance to swirl for weeks before they finally confirmed it at a New York Rangers game with a long, theatrical kiss. Photos of from the event went viral as fans zoomed in on the reactions of other celebrities sitting nearby.

Fans are still buzzing about the relationship, due in large part to Davidson’s recent break-up with singer Ariana Grande. The two had a whirlwind romance last year with a quick engagement and then a heart-shattering breakup, leading to some dark days for Davidson’s mental health.

The comedian has not spoken about Grande or their split since December, though on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, he did address the chatter about the 20-year age difference between himself and Beckinsale.

“It doesn’t really bother us,” he said. “So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is. Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”



The Dirt gets its worldwide release on Friday, March 22 on Netflix.