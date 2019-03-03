Kate Beckinsale Coyly References Romance With ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson

Kate Beckinsale’s ideal man shares one quality with her rumored beau, Pete Davidson: a funny bone.

On Thursday, Beckinsale celebrated her Dujour magazine cover and was asked what quality the perfect man for her would have.

“Funny… I like funny,” the actress told Extra.

Davidson, 25, and Beckinsale, 45, have been linked since January, when they were seen flirting at a 2019 Golden Globes afterparty. Since then, the two have only dropped hints about a relationship, despite photographic evidence of the two hanging out together.

In February, one fan told her on Instagram he was “disappointed in [her] dating choices.” That inspired Beckinsale to fire back, “Fairly let down by your wonky beard, but thought possibly rude to say.”

A few days after that, a source told Us Weekly Davidson “only has eyes” for Beckinsale.

“She’s cool and fun. It’s long distance, but they’re taking it slow,” the source said. “She makes him laugh. He thinks she’s great and really smart… They have an incredible physical connection.”

After this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, a Twitter user shared a photo of the couple together, on their way to an afterparty at the Dos Caminos Mexican restaurant. A source told E! News the couple left the bash at around 3 a.m. and security led them to a black Cadillac Escalade. Davidson signed a few autographs for fans outside.

Hours later, TMZ shared photos of the couple at Madison Square Garden to see the New York Rangers play the Washington Capitals.

Davidson was previously engaged to singer Ariana Grande, but split up in October. Becksinale was married to her Total Recall and Underworld director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016. She and actor Michael Sheen are parents to Lily Mo Sheen, 20.

In her interview with Extra, Beckinsale also excitedly discussed how funny Lily is.

“She’s my favorite person in the whole world,” Beckinsale explained. “She’s the funniest person. I think sometimes people think I’m funny and I always know Lily is much funnier than I am. Also younger and prettier and better in every way.”

Beckinsale can now be seen in the Amazon Video series The Widow, which was released on Friday. In the series, she plays the titular widow, searching for answers after the mysterious disappearance of her husband in the Congo.

The actress also recently recovered from a medical emergency. In January, she was hospitalized for a ruptured ovarian cyst.

“I had my appendix burst ages ago and I thought, ‘It can’t possibly happen twice…’ It felt exactly like that, but apparently you could throw out a little cyst and then it explodes and you just feel kind of terrible pain for a few days and then you’re fine, so I didn’t have to have surgery or anything like that,” Beckinsale told Extra. “I was just given a lot of crazy IV drugs and then behaved terribly.”

She added, “I had to apologize for weeks afterwards to all my friends who visited me because I was a monster.”

Photo credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images