Kate Beckinsale Allegedly ‘Loving’ Attention From Pete Davidson Relationship

Fans aren’t the only ones loving the Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale‘s new romance. Page Six reports that the 45-year-old actress “loves the attention” that’s been cast upon her since her and Davidson’s budding relationship began.

“Kate loves the attention — both from a hunger guy and the media,” a source told the outlet. “She hasn’t been in the press this much in years.”

The source close to the Underworld actress told the publication that Beckinsale loved to “hit the town” with ex-husband Len Wiseman and Victoria and David Beckham and Eva Longoria and Tony Parker.

“Kate started to love dressing up and morphed into a total bombshell. She loved the attention,” the insider added. “And if you look at her movies, she started in art films but morphed into an action figure with the Underworld [series]. She’s lightened up now and having a blast.”

Beckinsale and Davidson have made headlines for their unexpected romance, which began after a flirty night at the Golden Globes in January.

“She’s very happy with Pete,” a source told PEOPLE magazine this week. “They have really similar senses of humor and she’s always laughing with him.”

The couple, who share a 20-year age gap, aren’t fazed by critics saying they’re too far apart in age to date. During last weekend’s “Weekend Update” sketch on Saturday Night Live, Davidson addressed their romance for the first time.

After Colin Jost asked if Davidson had any new life developments, “like a new girlfriend,” Davidson was initially reluctant, but soon opened up about Beckinsale.

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” the 25-year-old said of his relationship with the 45-year-old. “But it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this.”

The couple has been spotted holding hands in public on multiple occasions, and on March 3 were photographed putting on some serious PDA at a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden.

Beckinsale was previously linked to comedian Matt Rife, 23, in 2017 following her 2016 divorce from Wiseman after 12 years of marriage. Rife recently joked that Davidson should “run” from Beckinsale.

“Enjoy it while you can,” Rife told TMZ. “I hope they’re both happy. I hope that it can build to where it’s an established, good relationship. I wish them both the best. I hope they’re happy. I don’t really have any solid advice, just be careful.”

But Davidson’s close friend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, had more positive sentiments toward the relationship. “I love that s—,” he told TMZ earlier this month, adding that he noticed the chemistry between them right away. “Yeah, I had to figure it out. It took me, like, 15 seconds. She’s rad.”

Davidson previously dated Cazzie David for two years before dating and eventually getting engaged to Ariana Grande. His and Grande’s whirlwind romance came to a halt a few months after Grande’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, died suddenly from a drug overdose.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty