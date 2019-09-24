Kat Von D’s Husband Was Hospitalized, Photo Shows

Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D‘s husband Rafael Reyes, who goes by Leafar Seyer professionally, was hospitalized late last month for an unknown reason. The 37-year-old LA Ink alum took to Instagram on Aug. 27 to share the news, revealing that Reyes had undergone surgery but was expected to make a full recovery.

“It doesn’t matter how big or little the risk is, there’s nothing like a medical surgery to remind you how precious those you love are,” she captioned a photo of her husband in a hospital bed. “Te amo con todo mi corazón, mi amor.”

“*and yes, [Rafael Reyes] is totally fine. Just gonna spend the next few days resting,” she assured worried fans.

The health scare had many fans sending their support and well wishes in the comments section of the post.

“Sending healing vibes his way doll,” one person wrote with a series of emojis, including a black heart, a blue heart, and a butterfly.

“Love and light many blessing,” wrote a second.

“Speedy recovery sir, and strength to keep up with Bebe and Mommie,” commented another fan.

“Praying for you guys, for strength and quick healing,” added a fourth.

Although it is unclear what landed Reyes in the hospital, he seems to be back to normal. Earlier this month, Reyes, who has been busy on his own social media account promoting the upcoming gigs for his band Prayers, revealed that they would be playing at the Tropicalia Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 9.

In a post dated Sept. 22, his wife shared several photos of him was seen spending some quality time with their son, Leafar Von D Reyes

“Life is beautiful,” Von D captioned the gallery of images.

After tying the knot in February of 2018, celebrating again with a summer wedding ceremony held at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Von D and Reyes announced in June of that year that they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed Leafar in December of 2018.

“Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes,” Von D wrote at the time. “Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival! To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the next 40 days [the 4th trimester] to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood — so, please excuse us if we’re not on here as much for a little while. Just know we love you all and thank you for all the words of love+support!”

In the months since, the couple have frequently doted on their little one on social media.