Karrueche Tran Says She’s Done With Men After Split From Victor Cruz

Karrueche Tran isn’t curling up in a ball now that she’s single. The Claws star ended a three-year relationship with former NFL star turned entertainment host Victor Cruz. The couple split around February of this year. Tran says the two remain in contact and are friendly. But she’s basking in being single. In fact, she recently took to her social media to let her fans know that she’s taking a break from men at the moment.

“Cutting men out of my diet next year,” she wrote in a recent Instagram story. In an Instagram live, she took the time out to explain her sentiments. She wants fans to know that her message wasn’t directed at any man or ex of hers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just feel like there’s so much power in being alone, being content with being alone, and not being dependant on a man for validation or to feel good about myself or to feel fulfilled, and sometimes I do feel that way and I love the attention from them and it feels good. Also, men are a distraction,” she said.

She recently opened up about her split from Cruz and said that it came at the perfect time as she’s been in long-term relationships since she was in high school. “I’m a relationship girl so it’s hard to keep it private,” she told Tamron Hall in a recent interview. “I feel like with social media, it’s always about gossip and drama and who you’re dating and who you’re with and I just wanted to really focus on my career and myself.”

She says this stage in her life has been enlightening. “I’ve been talking to my therapist like, ‘What is going on with me? I want to be single and I want to focus on me. I’m having these thoughts and these feelings.’ And she’s like, ‘You’re stepping into your power.’ I love that!” Tran said with a smile.

The influencer and actress was previously in a four-year relationship with singer, Chris Brown. Tran ended the relationship for good in 2015 when Brown told her that he fathered a child out of their relationship.