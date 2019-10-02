‘Claws’ on TNT Canceled After Season 4

The Claws are coming out for one last time. TNT renewed the drama starring Niecy Nash for a fourth and final season, more than a month after the third season wrapped in August.

“For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling,” said Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and TruTV. “Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna [Nash] and her crew.”

In Claws, Nash stars as Desna Simms, the owner of a nail salon in Bradenton, Florida, who begins laundering money for an organized crime outfit with her staff. Eventually, they work their way up to controlling their own empire.

Along with Nash, the series also stars Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin and Jason Antoon, with Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris.

The decision to end Claws, a steady and solid performer for TNT, was reportedly a mutual one between the network and the creative team, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Season 3, which was simulcast on TNT and TBS, averaged about 1.25 million viewers for initial airings, which was about the same as Seasons 1 and 2 (1.29 million and 1.28 million, respectively).

Executive produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois, Claws was created by Eliot Laurence, who also executive produces with showrunners Sharon Lee Watson and Emily Silver.

The end of Claws means that TNT will have only two current scripted series (Animal Kingdom, which was picked up for a fifth season, and The Alienist sequel The Angel of Darkness). Snowpiercer, which has long been in development, was moved to TBS for a 2020 premiere.

TNT also has Ridley Scott sci-fi series Raised by Wolves and thriller Tell Me Your Secrets in development, along with unscripted Chasing the Cure and All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite, which premieres Wednesday, Oct. 2.