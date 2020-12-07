Victor Cruz Talks His Love for Fashion, Super Bowl Spread (Exclusive)

✖

As a Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler with the New York Giants, it's safe to say Victor Cruz had a successful NFL career, but one of the other things fans know about Cruz is his love for fashion, being named the Most Fashionable Athlete by Sports Illustrated in 2016. Two years before that, Cruz was named on Vanity's Fair's International Best Dressed list and has also been featured in GQ and Vogue magazines. PopCulture.com caught up with Cruz, who revealed that his love for fashion started at a young age.

"My dad drove a CLK 320 drop-top," Cruz told PopCulture. "He always dressed to the T. He always looked presentable. I remember he picked me up one day and he had on these linen pants with suspenders on and a white button-up buttoned down to his sternum." Cruz went on to say he wasn't sure what to think of his father's wardrobe. But as he got older and looked back at it, the former Giants receiver said his dad was "fresh" and "really killing it."

"May he rest in peace, but I think I got a lot of that style through him early on," Cruz added. "I was always conscious of how my clothes fit." One of the biggest challenges for Cruz currently is showing off his style during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he tries to maintain his stylish looks despite being on lockdown.

"I've been getting all these clothes, wanting to get dressed and waiting to be out and about, but there's nowhere to go," Cruz stated. "There's no events. There's nothing to do. I just find creative at-home outfits for Zoom things or different scenarios through this virtual world that we live in."

Cruz will likely have an original outfit while watching the Super Bowl in February. When asked about his favorite snacks for the big game, Cruz went with a very popular item. "Pringles is definitely always there," Cruz said who has teamed with Pringles amid changing its look to the Mr. P logo. "Besides that, I just love all the football food like chicken wings, pizza, French fries, curly fries, onion rings. I love all those really messy, greasy football foods that you would get at a stadium."