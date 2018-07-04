Karl Cook Reveals Wedding Vows to Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco’s new husband Karl Cooks vows to his new wife will leave you in tears.

The couple tied the knot Saturday at Cook’s horse ranch in San Diego, and thanks to the professional equestrian’s Instagram, fans can imagine what the magical moment of exchanging vows felt like for our favorite Big Bang Theory star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cook took to Instagram Monday to share his vows, along with a sweet video of the couple’s first dance.

“My vows to the love of my life with a little clip of our first dance,” Cook wrote before sharing his vows: “‘Kaley… I hate you the least of all people in the world. Outside of you I have no need for anything. Without you I am nothing.’

‘I thought I would read something I wrote three days after the first night we met.’

‘We felt safe, challenged, and free. We could be who we are without thought for the ridiculous complexities of social norms. It was as if we were floating on a magic carpet not bound by the slings and arrows that entrap so many. We talked and talked rejecting the very idea of time or place. There is a rhythm and a pulse to us like ocean waves crashing upon the rocks; just like those waves on those rocks we feel like a force of nature. All these raw and beautiful feelings exude from deep deep within me from a tiny and at the same time vacuous corner. I guess that is the power of a true human connection.’

‘If you can not tell I have loved you from the very first night we met. Every day since then has been only devoted to you. From waking to midday to night time to sleeping, nothing but who we are together matters.’ I promise to understand you plucking my unibrow comes from a place of love

I promise to remove any errant insect that journeys into our home.

I promise to love and take care of all our animals no matter what and how many we bring home.

From this breathe to my very last… I am yours.’”

The couple made everyone cry/got hitched Saturday in front of friends and family, including Cuoco’s onscreen husband Johnny Galecki, who admitted to being in tears by Cook’s words.

“Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much [Kaley and Karl] So moved by tonight,” Galecki wrote, later adding, “Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife [Kaley] and [Karl,] whose words brought us all to tears last night. So much love for you both.”

Photos and video from the festivities have been flooding the couple’s respective social media accounts.

The Big Bang Theory will return for its 12th season in fall 2018 on CBS.