Kanye West Gets Into Heated Spat at Son's Soccer Game

Kanye West has been involved in controversy after controversy as of late. Now, he's sparking trouble at his son's soccer game. TMZ reported that West got into an argument with another parent at the game, prompting him to then storm out.

The incident reportedly occurred Saturday while at a soccer game that West and Kim Kardashian's son, Saint, 6, was playing. During the match, West reportedly got into a heated argument with another parent. In video footage that TMZ obtained, the rapper appears to speak to a woman, who is a family friend, following the argument. After they exchange a few words, West storms away from the soccer field while the game appears to still be going on.

#KanyeWest got into an argument with another parent at his son Saint's soccer game, and things got so heated he stormed off the field. https://t.co/cbswIuvu4X pic.twitter.com/fo3o3otBfq — TMZ (@TMZ) October 31, 2022

An eyewitness said that he soon returned to the field and continued to watch the game. It's unclear exactly what led to the alleged confrontation. As TMZ noted, Kardashian was also at the event. While this was all going on, she was seated in a lawn chair surrounded by security and was around 30 feet away from where her estranged husband was. She is reportedly not on speaking terms with West amid his latest bouts of controversy.

This latest situation comes as West continues to fan the flames of controversy. His most recent controversial stint began when he started wearing "White Lives Matter" shirts in early October. He then went on several tirades against Jewish people and even said that he was going to go "death con 3" on the community. Following his antisemitic comments, several brands have cut ties with the rapper. The most significant business deal that he has lost out on is with Adidas, which represented his Yeezy brand. After Adidas put its partnership with West under review, the company ultimately decided to sever its working relationship with him. As a result of this move, West is no longer considered to be a billionaire.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," Adidas' statement read. "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect." Shortly after this announcement, West went to Sketchers headquarters in Los Angeles to find another home for Yeezy. But, he was promptly escorted from the property after having "arrived unannounced and without invitation."