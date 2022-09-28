Kanye West Makes Massive Move in Multi-Billion-Dollar Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is gearing up for his divorce from Kim Kardashian. TMZ reported that he made a significant move in their divorce proceedings by hiring a new lawyer. According to the publication, West hired the same attorney who represented Melinda Gates in her divorce from Bill Gates.

West has hired a number of attorneys amid his multi-billion-dollar divorce from Kardashian. This time, he has hired Robert Stephan Cohen of Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP. Cohen has not only represented Melinda Gates, but he has also worked with Chris Rock, Rupert Murdoch, and Athina Onassis. The attorney is the sixth that West has hired throughout his divorce battle.

The rapper has also hired a seventh lawyer — Nicholas A. Salick of Salick Family Law Group, APLC. Since Cohen is based in New York and the divorce is taking place in Los Angeles, West had to hire an attorney that is based in California, Salick, to represent him in the state. West and Kardashian's divorce has been an ongoing battle for some time. Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband in February 2021. Since there has been no end in sight to the legal drama, Kardashian petitioned the court to declare her legally single. The court ruled in her favor in March and "West" was also dropped from her legal name at that time.

In April, Kardashian opened up about their split during her appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, per PEOPLE. She said that after she initially filed for divorce, she and West, who share four children together, did not speak for eight months. The reality star explained, "I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff. Him and I just took a minute of not talking. And I think in relationships, it'll be like that. I hope we, you know, are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day." Even though there has been plenty of drama between the pair since their split, Kardashian said that they still "have so much love for each other."

"We really do. We're always family, we're always going to have so much love and we love our kids," she said. "We both love the time we spent together. You know, I think that we'll always have that and always cherish that. Sometimes it just doesn't work out for whatever reasons, but no matter what, I always just think of like the positive times."