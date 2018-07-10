Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Exchange Vows in New Wedding Video

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s love for each other is too cute to miss.

The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram Monday to share a sneak peek of her “special wedding”, which took place in late June. The video starts with clips from the romantic day — showing fans the venue, the bride and groom getting dressed, their dogs participating in the ceremony as they walked down the aisle, and the moment Cook saw Cuoco for the first time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The social media post, first reported by Entertainment Tonight, also includes audio presumably from a toast, which will certainly give fans all the warm feelings

“Love is an incredible gift that I know neither of you will take for granted. There’s power in love. Not just in romantic forms, but in any form,” the voiceover said. “There’s a certain sense in which you are loved and you know it. When someone cares for you and you know it. When you love and you show it and it actually feels right and there’s a reason for it — it has to do with the source. It’s because we were made by a power of love. I’ve truly never seen two people fit more perfectly together or be more ready to make the decision to spend the rest of their lives together.”

After, fans got a quick look at the vows the pair wrote for one another.

“When I look at you, the two words that constantly come to mind are unconditional love,” Cuoco said.

For his part, Cook called their relationship “a force of nature.”

“There’s a rhythm and a pulse to us, like the ocean waves crashing upon the rocks. And just like those waves on those rocks, we feel like a force of nature. I guess that’s the power of a true human connection,” Cook lovingly said. “If you can’t tell, I’ve loved you since the first night we met. Every day since then has been only devoted to you.”

Cook continued, laughing: “I promise to understand you plucking my unibrow comes from a place of love. From this breath to my last, I am yours.”

The actress returns later in the clip, sharing more words of love for her new husband.

“I love you every second of every day and I can’t wait to see where life takes us,” Cuoco continued through happy tears. “I know it will be full of animals, adventure and lots of laughs. I was meant for you. You are a good man, Charlie Brown, and I am yours.”

The vows were followed by footage of the couple’s first kiss and dance at their 1920’s themed reception. The video comes a week after Cook revealed the entirety of his vows in a lengthy Instagram post.

The couple tied the knot June 30 at Cook’s horse ranch in San Diego, with many of Cuoco’s Big Bang co-stars in attendance.

“Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much [Kaley and Karl] So moved by tonight,” Johnny Galecki wrote, later adding: “Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife [Kaley] and [Karl,] whose words brought us all to tears last night. So much love for you both.”