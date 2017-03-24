Kaley Cuoco Can’t Get Enough of Karl Cook in New Instagram Post

Need ya gotcha @mrtankcook 🔥 A post shared by @normancook on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

Kaley Cuoco can’t get enough of boyfriend Karl Cook, and the actress proved it once again in a new Instagram post Thursday.

Cuoco shared a sweet black-and-white snap of herself and Cook nose-to-nose on the social media platform, writing, “Need ya gotcha @mrtankcook.”

The actress often shares loving snaps of her man to social media, and recently posted a set of photos of the pair hanging out on set of Cuoco’s show, The Big Bang Theory.

“Ummmmmm then this happened,” she wrote next to a snap of Cook getting cozy with Cuoco’s co-star Johnny Galecki.

She also shared a photo of herself and Cook cuddled up, writing, “Can you tell I ❤️ when this guy comes to visit me at work?!”

