Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Estranged Husband Roger Mathews Surprises Her With Anniversary Date Night

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley is currently in the midst of a divorce from husband Roger Mathews, but he is not going down without a fight.

After expressing his desires to win the Jersey Shore cast member back, he appears to have made one of his biggest moves so far. As he shared on Instagram Saturday night, he took the mother-of-two out to dinner in honor of their anniversary, which is on Thursday.

Mathews first shared a photo with Farley sitting at a nice restaurant, drinking wine out of glasses while some champagne is on the table.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Mathews captioned the photo.

The next part of the pair’s night out was a complete surprise to Farley as video shows the pair left the restaurant to find a horse and carriage waiting. It seems Mathews had planned another surprise.

View this post on Instagram It all started with a smile. A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on Oct 13, 2018 at 9:13pm PDT

“Your chariot awaits,” Mathews tells her in the video.

The two walk up to the carriage and hop in to find a bouquet of flowers waiting to be presented to the MTV star.

“It all started with a smile,” Mathews said.

The carriage clip has been watched more than 684,000 times since it was uploaded. Combined, the two posts have amassed more that 363,00 likes.

The exact reason for the pair’s split is not public knowledge, aside from the divorce filing’s reasoning of “irreconcilable differences.” However, Mathews has stated that he is is a “horrible husband,” and JWoww has alluded to feeling alone while trying to treat their son Greyson’s developmental issues.

“When Greyson wasn’t hitting his marks in the world of doctors, Roger, couldn’t, not that he couldn’t care less, but he was like ‘He’s perfect. He’s going to be fine. This is no big deal,’” JWoww told Today. “In that aspect, I felt very alone because I was the only parent, I thought, like ‘Am I bad wanting to get him help because Roger’s not concerned, so should I not be concerned?’”

As for if Mathews’ romantic displayed helped ease tensions between the pair, JWoww has not commented on the date night as of press time.