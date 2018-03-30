Peek Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s $8 Million SoHo Penthouse

After upgrading to a more than $20 million duplex penthouse in New York City’s Tribeca, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have listed their starter penthouse in SoHo for a whopping $8 million.

With real estate listings, come the rare opportunities to take a peek inside the homes of our celebrities, and this three-bedroom penthouse has us wishing we had $7.9995 million dollars to spare for sure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The History

Timberlake and Biel, who married in 2012 according to Variety, acquired the penthouse at the Gwathney-Siegel designed complex in Soho back in November 2010 for $6,567,713.

With three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,598-square-feet of polished yet still casually comfortable interiors, the penthouse features six-inch wide oak floorboards, ceilings that are more than 10 feet high and long walls of floor-to-ceiling windows with programmable electronic shades.

The Entrance

A smooth-paneled entrance gallery with extensive closets welcomes residents with plenty of storage space leading to the living room.

The Living Room

The window-lined corner living room is anchored at one end by a fireplace and, at more than thirty-feet-long, plenty commodious enough to accommodate a baby grand piano.

The Kitchen

Backed by a floor-to-ceiling built-in buffet, the east-facing adjoining dining space is open to a somewhat small but certainly smartly arranged galley kitchen expensively fitted with granite countertops, striated elm and smoked glass accents against lustrous snow-white cabinetry imported from Italy and an array of premium-quality appliances.

The Master Bedroom

Bedrooms are well separated for privacy and include two good-sized en suite guest bedrooms plus a roomy master suite with two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows, a fitted walk-in closet and probably the prettiest bathroom you’ve ever seen.

The Master Bathroom

The bathroom, probably the best room in the penthouse is sheathed in marble along with a heated marble floor, a frameless glass shower enclosure and a two-person soaking tub in front of a huge picture window with a potentially revealing, gridded view of the building across the street.

The Terrace

A huge private terrace of more than 850-square-feet wraps around three sides of the penthouse, offering majestic views of New York City landmarks like the Empire State Building.

The Building

The sleek, metal and glass complex, where a few years ago Jessica Chastain reportedly rented a two-bedroom place on the third floor, and where hotelier Vikram Chatwal, a former party companion of Lindsay Lohan’s., owns a townhouse unit currently listed at $9.5 million, offers residents an elegant lobby with 24-hour doorman and concierge services, an on-site parking garage, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a 4,000 square-foot- courtyard between the two buildings that comprise the complex designed by Peter Walker.

Their New Place

Timberlake and Biel’s new penthouse, a 5,375-square-foot-duplex in Tribeca cost $20.185 million.

Listing details from the time of their purchase show the four-bedroom penthouse, with four full and two half bathrooms, was designed with a living room that stretches more than 45-feet end-to-end and a second floor family room that opens to a wrap around terrace with an outdoor kitchen. Some other celebs with property in the same building include Rebel Wilson, Harry Styles, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal and Meg Ryan.

Their Other Properties

Biel and Timberlake maintain a vast collection of expensive properties around the U.S.

They own a 13,000-plus-square-foot Mediterranean villa near the top of Nichols Canyon in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills that Timberlake bought in 2002 for $8.3 million from Helen Hunt.

The couple also owns a home inside the guarded gates of the ultra-exclusive Yellowstone Club near Big Sky, Montana; And in 2015 they spent $4 million on an undeveloped 127-acre parcel about 30 miles southwest of downtown Nashville, Tenn., near the historic village of Leiper’s Fork.