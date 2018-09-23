Justin Theroux Breaks Silence on Jennifer Aniston Breakup

Justin Theroux has finally spoken out about his high-profile breakup from Jennifer Aniston.

In an extensive profile to promote his new Netflix series Maniac, Theroux was willingly to shed some light on the divorce, which was announced in February. He claimed it was an “amicable,” with both parties exiting on good terms.

“The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” Theroux told The New York Times. “Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other. It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be.”

He continued, “It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day. But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.”

The Leftovers actor wanted to explain that due to his and Aniston’s lifestyles, the breakup was not as cataclysmic as many think. Due to their frequent time spent apart, he said ending the marriage did not “have that seismic shift of an ordinary couple, where everything is, like, you have to tear a baby in half.”

He also revealed that the reason he has remained mum on the subject of their split is because of the endless tabloid rumors that pop up with every move he makes.

“In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part,” Theroux said. “These are actually in reality small events that take place. But everything can feel like 10 on the Richter scale if you make the headline big enough and salacious enough.”

He added, “How do you combat gossip and rumor? And it’s just on crack and steroids now.”

The only other time Theroux spoke on the divorce was in the joint statement he and Aniston put out in February. The pair claimed to be keeping their friendship in tact, despite ending their romantic relationship.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” they said. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Aniston has yet to break her silence on the much-publicized split.