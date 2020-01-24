Justin Bieber Reveals the Way He Is Building an ‘Affair-Proof Marriage’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married in September 2018 in a courthouse in New York City before celebrating a second time with an extravagant ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019, and the couple has since been working to make their relationship as strong as it can be.

On Wednesday, Bieber used his Instagram Story to give fans an update on his reading list, posting a photo of three books and dubbing them the “essentials.” One was His Needs, Her Needs: Building An Affair-Proof Marriage by Willard Hartley which, according to its description on Amazon, will “educate you in the care of your spouse.”

The second book was Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter, a business book by Liz Wiseman and Greg McKeown, and the third was a copy of the Bible.

Bieber and Baldwin opened up about their relationship during a 2019 interview with Vogue, where Baldwin called marriage “really effing hard.”

“I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship,” she explained. “I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is.”

“But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone,” she continued. “We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”

Bieber added that he is the “emotionally unstable one” of the pair and his wife is “very logical and structured, which I need.”

“I’ve always wanted security — with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road,” he said. “With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain.”

Bieber is currently preparing to roll out his new album, which was preceded by lead singe “Yummy” this month. According to Rolling Stone, who attended a listening party for the new project, Bieber’s album celebrates in “Yummy”‘s repetitive footsteps and allows him to “establish his new life as a grown and loving husband, celebrating his wife and the very concept of love repeatedly.”

The couple’s relationship will also be a major part of Bieber’s upcoming 10-part YouTube documentary series, Seasons, which will premiere on Jan. 27.

