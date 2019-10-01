See Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Casual Wedding Rehearsal Dinner Outfits

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are preparing to celebrate their marriage one year after making their union legal with a celebration in South Carolina on Monday, Sept. 30, and the couple has been enjoying their time in the Palmetto State with friends and family ahead of the ceremony.

On Sunday night, the duo attended their rehearsal dinner at their venue, the Montage Palmetto Bluff. Like most brides, Baldwin wore a white dress, choosing a short, off-the-shoulder wrap dress that she accessorized with a white bow in her hair and white heels with bows on the back. Her husband wore a white polo shirt, black pants and boat shoes.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail show the couple arriving to the dinner by boat, with Baldwin holding a drink in her hand as she made her way to the venue.

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin arrive by speedboat for their South Carolina wedding rehearsal dinner https://t.co/WGEh5vJEJF pic.twitter.com/vJScBSSebl — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 30, 2019

“Justin and Hailey took a speedboat down the river to the rehearsal dinner,” a source told PEOPLE of the evening. “They both seemed beyond excited. Hailey looked stunning in short, white dress. They enjoyed local food, including an oyster roast.”

“Guests arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property. There were several water taxis that took guests over around 6:30 p.m.,” another source told E! News. “The dinner was on the edge of the water and was outdoors. There were many string lights hanging and lit candles. Everyone was seated at long tables and the dècor was very chic and white. There were waiters standing greeting guests with champagne as they arrived.”

After Bieber and Baldwin arrived, “Everyone cheered for them and they looked really happy to see everyone,” the insider said. “Hailey and Justin both could not stop smiling.”

Bieber has been reminiscing ahead of the wedding with multiple throwback photos on Instagram, first sharing a snap of himself and Baldwin from an event when the two were teenagers, with Bieber sporting his iconic swoosh hairstyle, a white t-shirt and dog tag necklace while Baldwin wore a black shirt.

“My wife and I 🙂 where it all began,” his caption read.

Another photo from the same day featured Bieber and Baldwin posing with Baldwin’s parents, Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin, and Bieber’s mom, Patti Mallette.

“Me and the wife! and the in laws !! Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me,” Bieber wrote.

