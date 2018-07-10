Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Confirm Engagement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin addressed their engagement Monday in gushing social media posts.

Bieber, 24, reportedly proposed to Baldwin in the Bahamas on Saturday night. After multiple witnesses told their stories, Bieber shared the news with his followers in a long love note to Baldwin posted on Instagram. He explained that he “was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast.”



“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber declared. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.”

Baldwin, 21, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, celebrated the news on Twitter:

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

Bieber offered a hint that the couple might be hoping to have children together, stating his promise “to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

Baldwin is a devout Christian, while faith has become a central part of Bieber’s life in the last several years as well. The two have been spotted heading to church together on numerous occasions.

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!” Bieber went on. “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!”

Bieber credited Baldwin for all of the clarity in his life, writing: ” It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!”

Finally, he made it perfectly clear that the reports of his proposal were true, when he said he was “most excited” for his “little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!”

“Gods timing really is literally perfect,” he went on, “we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA [BE] BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!”

Bieber finished his post with a scriptural quote.

“‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!’ This is the year of favor!!!!”

The love note was attached to two photos of Bieber and Baldwin, apparently candid and taken in black and white. The engagement comes just a few weeks after they began seeing each other again, though they dated once before from 2015 to 2016.

Within half an hour of posting it, Bieber had already accrued over 1.6 million likes on the love letter.