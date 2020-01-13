Julianne Hough Reunites With Husband Brooks Laich After They Take Time Apart Amid Divorce Rumors

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are currently fielding reports of trouble in their marriage, but the two recently reunited at a Los Angeles airport, where they were photographed sharing a hug.

On Thursday, Hough picked Laich up from the Hollywood Burbank airport, wearing jeans, a sheer polka-dotted shirt and white ankle boots as she embraced her hockey player husband, who was in a black t-shirt and black hat and wearing a backpack. In a photo shared by PEOPLE, the couple was photographed smiling at each other as they embraced. Laich then put his bags in the back of Hough’s Tesla truck before they both got inside and drove off.

Laich was seen with his wedding band on at the airport, though Hough was not wearing her wedding ring. Fans previously noticed that the former Dancing With the Stars pro did not wear her ring while co-hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve special with Carson Daly and again in a video on social media a few days later.

Fans were also worried about a breakup after Laich shared a Jan. 7 Instagram post on which he reflected on his mindset for 2020.

“In 2020 I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life,” he wrote. “I find myself wanting to officially say the words ‘I retire’ from professional hockey, instead of vehemently resisting it as I have been for the last 2 years. I feel a new stage of life calling me, and though I don’t exactly know what it is yet, it feels right, and exciting!”

“So beautiful,” Hough commented with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that Hough’s personal evolution since her 2017 marriage has in turn transformed her priorities.

“Julianne wants to become a new age, free-spirit, no boundaries guru, and she is living her life by this sort of ‘no limits, no rules’ mantra, and that doesn’t vibe with being a wife,” the source said. “It’s still complicated because she loves Brooks and she always will — she just thinks she is a completely different person than she was when she married him. She’s had a total awakening and transformation, and it’s ongoing, and she isn’t able or interested in going back to who she was.”

According to the source, Hough has made “real and deep changes” and “has no interest in going backwards.”

“Brooks can only change but so much to try to keep her,” they said. “She’s spreading her wings now and no one, not Brooks or anyone, can really tie her down at this point.”

The couple’s photographed reunion comes after a source told E! News that the couple was “spending time apart.”

“They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what’s going on between them,” a source said. “They don’t even really know what to call it. There’s a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison