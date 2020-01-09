Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich ‘Spending Time Apart’ as Breakup Worries Flare Up

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are reportedly “spending time apart,” rumors and worries that the pair have broken up begin to flare. According to E! Online, a source close to the couple revealed the news, adding, “They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what’s going on between them. They don’t even really know what to call it. There’s a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal.”

The insider went on to say, “She’s been very private about this time in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement. She is honoring her work commitments, as is he, and it’s kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notably, the news of Hough and Laich comes just days after 36-year-old Laich posted on Instagram about the new year and what he believes it holds for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Dec 30, 2019 at 10:51am PST

He first shared a quote that reads, “It’s not who you are that holds you back, it’s who you think you are not,” and then added, “As the new year inches closer, I’m doing some reflecting, and some looking ahead. I’m always working on becoming a better man, a better version of me, and it always starts with a vision of who that person is. Knowing where I am, and where I want to go, are equally important.

“So I share these words for anyone else out there on a similar journey ahead of the new year,” Laich continued. “It’s a new decade coming, a new sense of hope and opportunity – and a chance to step into an improved version of you.

“You must believe you are, before you can become. Once the belief is set, the path reveals itself. So, much love to all of you taking the time to pour love into yourself, and striving for betterment,” he concluded his post. “I’m with you all the way, and wish you all the best!!”

Later, he took to the social media site again, to add to his new outlook toward the upcoming year.

“In 2020 I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life. I find myself wanting to officially say the words ‘I retire’ from professional hockey, instead of vehemently resisting it as I have been for the last 2 years,” Laich said. “I feel a new stage of life calling me, and though I don’t exactly know what it is yet, it feels right, and exciting!”

At this time, neither Hough nor Laich appear to have directly addressed the breakup rumors.