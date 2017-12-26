Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Celebrate First Christmas as Married Couple

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich had a lot to celebrate this year, with the pair spending their first Christmas together as a married couple.

Hough celebrated the milestone with an Instagram video of herself and her husband donning coordinating pajamas and matching Santa hats. In the clip, the couple wished their fans a happy holiday before expressing their thanks and gratitude.

“Merry Christmas to everyone!” Hough wrote in the caption. “Can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store for all of you! 2017 was absolutely incredible for us. Better than I could’ve ever dreamed. Brooks and I have been so happy and humbled to share our love with all of you, in hopes that you feel our love for each other and for all of you, and know that everyone can have a happiness that is pure and strong!”

She also posted a festive video with her family, including brother Derek Hough, that sees the group open presents while dressed in coordinating Christmas ensembles.

“Merry Christmas!!” Hough wrote.

Merry Christmas!!🎅🏽🤶🏼❤️ 🎄🎁⛄️💫❄️🐶🐼🐻 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Dec 25, 2017 at 10:24am PST

The Dancing With the Stars judge had also shared a photo featuring herself, Laich and Derek posing in front of a tree with their pups.

Laich later used the social media platform to share a few of the gifts his wife had given him, posing in his red onesie while wearing new gloves and glasses.

“New gloves and glasses for crushing some yard work,” he wrote. “And obviously I’ll wear the #onesie while doing so, welcome to the modern man….?”

Hough and Laich tied the knot in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in July.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @juleshough