Josh Duhamel Will Be Getting Married Very Soon

Josh Duhamel is set to walk down the aisle soon. The actor and his soon-to-be-wife, Audra Mari, recently took a very important step in their wedding preparations. As InForum noted, Duhamel and Mari are getting their marriage license.

On Aug. 26, the couple appeared at the Cass County Courthouse to apply for a marriage license. Treasury Manager Alicia Hildebrand confirmed that Duhamel and Mari, a former Miss World America from Fargo, paid the $65 fee to get their marriage license. So, you can count on the pair to get married in North Dakota sometime soon, as the license allows them to get married anywhere in the state within the next 60 days.

Duhamel and Mari announced their engagement in January. They posted a photo of themselves at the beach holding a message that was hidden in a bottle. The Love, Simon star captioned the photo, "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!" The message in a bottle read, "Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?" The sweet occasion was all the more special as it fell on Mari's 28th birthday.

It wasn't before long that fans flocked to the post to congratulate the pair on their engagement. Duhamel's ex-wife, Fergie, was amongst them, as she wrote, "Congrats!!!" along with several green heart emojis. Mari and Duhamel have been linked together since early 2019, two years after he split from the Black Eyed Peas singer. Duhamel and Fergie wed in 2009 and announced their split in 2017. But, Fergie did not file for divorce until May 2019. Their divorce was finalized in November 2019. The estranged pair share son Axl Jack Duhamel.

Following his split from Fergie, Duhamel made headlines for his comments about what he was looking for in his next relationship. In 2018, he appeared on an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast and said, "I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years." He continued, "So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just f— anything. That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with."