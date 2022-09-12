Josh Duhamel Marries Audra Mari in North Dakota Wedding

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari have tied the knot. The Transformers actor, 39, and Miss World America 2016 model, 28, tied the knot Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota after getting engaged in January, TMZ was first to report. The couple wed on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel in what an attendee told PEOPLE was a "lovely" occasion in which the newlyweds had "a great time."

The bride and groom then reportedly stopped by Duffy's, a local tavern, to eat and grab drinks, TMZ noted. Duhamel and Mari first began dating in 2019 following the Safe Haven actor's divorce from Fergie. The "London Bridge" singer, 47, filed for divorce in May 2019, nearly two years after she and Duhamel announced they had split in a September 2017 joint statement. The two share 9-year-old son Axl Jack.

In January 2022, the When in Rome actor took to Instagram to reveal that he and Mari had gotten engaged, sharing a photo with his beloved posing on the beach. "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," the actor wrote alongside the photo, which featured him holding up a letter reading, "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?"

Duhamel said he and his now-wife were "in full prep mode" for their wedding back in May 2022 while talking to PEOPLE about planning the big day at The Thing About Pam's For Your Consideration event in Hollywood. While he'd been busy working, Mari had taken over most of the planning, Duhamel admitted at the time. "Thankfully she's really good at it," he said. "I'm there to sort of answer questions or if she's got questions about something."

When it came to what he was looking for in his wedding, Duhamel wasn't sweating the small stuff. "Most of the stuff I don't care about," he shared. "I just want there to be great music, I want to have people around that we love, and I want be present. I want to make sure that when the night comes, I don't want to be overcome by the moment. I just want to be present and have a great time."