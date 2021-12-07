Jonah Hill Makes Rare Public Outing With Girlfriend

Jonah Hill and his girlfriend, surfer Sarah Brady, made their red carpet debut Sunday night at the New York premiere of Don’t Look Up, the new comedy from The Big Short director Adam McKay. Hill, 37, and Brady started dating over the summer and the Moneyball star went public with their relationship in September. Their red carpet look this week had everyone buzzing because the two wore completely matching outfits.

Hill and Brady both wore powder blue suits, blue necklaces, and blue velvet smoking slippers. The only difference between the two looks was the pins they wore on their left lapels. Brady thanked Ezra Woods for styling them. “Last night for the world premiere of [Don’t Look Up] Congrats Jojo!! Not surprised you’ve helped create another amazing film for the world. I love you SO MUCH and was honored to be your date,” Brady wrote on Instagram Monday morning. “Can’t wait to share this movie with all my loved ones on Christmas eve.”

Hill also shared photos from the premiere on Instagram and gushed about Brady. “Thank you for being the most supportive and best human. I love you,” he wrote. “And thank you to the amazing [Ezra Woods] for coming out of retirement to style us as glam space twins. Love you.”

Brady, who is also an environmental activist, began sharing photos with Hill over the summer, but it was not until September that Hill published a photo with Brady on his own Instagram profile. Since then, the two have appeared in several photos on each other’s pages. They appear to have a lot of fun wearing matching outfits, as seen in one post on Nov. 5 when they both wore matching turquoise sweatshirts. “We’re that annoying mushy gushy couple that wears matching outfits all the time cause we think we’re cute together,” Brady wrote. “Nothing annoying about being stoked! Love matching with you,” Hill responded.

Don’t Look Up is a new satirical comedy from McKay and will be released on Netflix on Dec. 24 following a limited theatrical run. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn everyone that an approaching comet will destroy Earth. Hill, who worked with DiCaprio on The Wolf of Wall Street, plays Jason Orlean, the son and Chief of Staff of President Orlean, played by Meryl Streep. Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans, and Matthew Perry also star.

Hill’s next project reunites him with another person he worked with on The Wolf of Wall Street, director Martin Scorsese. He was cast as the late Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia in a new movie for Apple. Original Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann serve as executive producers. Hill is also collaborating with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris on a comedy that also stars Eddie Murphy and will be released by Netflix.

