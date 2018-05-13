Jon Gosselin Celebrates ‘Missing’ Son Collin’s Birthday

Jon Gosselin posted a rare photo of his son, Collin, on Saturday, in celebration of the elusive boy’s birthday earlier this week.

Out of all of Jon and Kate Gosselin‘s children, Collin is seen the least these days. The now 14-year-old boy was put into a behavioral health facility in the summer of 2016, and ever since, fans have wondered what happened to the “missing” sibling of the reality TV brood.

Gosselin’s post didn’t do much to dissuade the speculation and rumors surrounding Collin. “Glad I could celebrate my son Collin’s 14th birthday with him and his sister!” he wrote.

Fans have often criticized Kate and her ex-husband over the years for sending their son away to deal with his unspecified “special needs.”

“Collin has special needs,” Kate once told PEOPLE. “[There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. I am confident he is in the best hands and receiving the best of what’s being offered for his situation,” she concluded.

Gosselin, for his part, was furious with his ex-wife, saying that she had locked their son away and refused to let them see each other.

“I have an idea where he is but I don’t really know where he is,” Gosselin told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Still, when they saw Gosselin‘s happy birthday post this weekend, many fans celebrated the reunion rather than focusing on the family’s sordid past.

“Good for you, Jon, for being the parent that goes to see Collin,” a fan wrote. “It is obvious that you are the one who really loves him. Please don’t lose touch with him, your love for him will be repaid in the future by him, trust me. Keep doing what you’re doing. We are all aware that Kate is a horrible narcissist.”

“Hi Collin! Look at those happy faces! So happy you could celebrate with some of your kids!” added another.

“Colin!!!! Happy Birthday!” commented a third. “You are so grown up!! Thank you for sharing Jon! What a good job you’ve done with your kids!!”

The Gosselins separated in in 2009, midway through the fifth season of their reality show. Currently, Kate has full custody of all eight of their children, while Gosselin has visitation rights, though the two have battled it out in the headlines and in court.