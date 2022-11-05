Johnny Depp Reportedly No Longer Dating His Lawyer

Johnny Depp has been a busy lad over the past few months after his court victory. Hot on the heels of his appeal to that victory over ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp has reportedly also drifted away from U.K. lawyer Joelle Rich, who represented him during his libel trial in the country, reportedly ending their time together.

According to PEOPLE, the couple were dating but not serious and are now not seeing each other. Rich had shown support to Depp during his trial in Virginia, not officially representing him but sitting in the court as an onlooker.

Many had been trying to connect Depp to his other lawyer, Camille Vasquez, but this was all denied and proved false. Little did people know, but Depp was seeing the other piece of his legal puzzle.

With his love life out of the way, Depp has somewhat celebrated his public support victory by focusing on his rock music, an upcoming album with Yardbirds alum and guitar legend Jeff Beck. He also made a very strange cameo at the 2022 VMAs on MTV, shaved his trademark facial hair, and was confirmed to be part of Rihanna's upcoming Fenty fashion special for Prime Video.

Heard has been trying to win back public opinion herself and hasn't given up on fighting in court, but she has retreated to Europe with her child. According to a report by PEOPLE, Heard is "focused on raising her daughter" away from Hollywood and the courtroom.

"The trial was exhausting for her. She missed her little girl," a source told PEOPLE. "She is focused on raising her daughter. She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom."

After the trial, Heard expressed her disappointment with the outcome and immediately girded herself for an appeal. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," Heard said at the time. "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."