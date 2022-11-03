Johnny Depp Will Reportedly Make Surprise Appearance in Rihanna Show

Rihanna fans have been eagerly awaiting the singer-turned-fashion mogul's new Savage X Fenty event, and it's now being reported that Johnny Depp will make a surprise appearance in the show. TMZ reports that Depp will turn up in the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show, coming to Amazon's Prime Video on Nov. 9. The actor will not be walking the runway, but rather he'll one of many celebrity guests who are featured in the show.

Notably, TMZ also reports that Depp "will be the first male in Savage X Fenty show history to take the role." In an official press email from Prime Video, the streamer does not mention Depp but notes that other guests to be featured in the fashion show include Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko. There will also be performances by global musical artists such as Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell.

"Now in its fourth-consecutive year, the annual fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and break boundaries," Prime Video adds. "The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles. A seductive fashion fever dream, this year's show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an un-missable visual feast."

Depp has been turning up in projects a lot more since the end of his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Coincidentally, the actor landed a huge new deal as the face of Dior just a few months back. TMZ was first to report that Depp "just signed back with Dior to be the face of their Sauvage men's scent," per an inside source. The deal is said to be a multi-year contract potentially worth millions. The new deal reportedly came together after one of Depp's recent concerts with rock legend Jeff Beck.

The musical collaborators were in Paris for a show which was attended by Dior executives and famed fashion photographer Greg Williams, per TMZ. The outlet's source claims that Depp did a photo shoot with Williams before the concert, and snapped some more images afterward. Notably, Depp first signed with the company back in 2015 and has been the face of Sauvage since, as the company has stuck by his side through his many controversies over the past few years.