Peek Inside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Iconic Los Angeles Penthouse for $1.76M

The home where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent much of their brief marriage is currently up for sale. Listing agents for a Los Angeles penthouse say that the penthouse apartment they are selling was where the infamous couple "spent a good amount of their time" before their separation. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com you can now tour it for yourself.

The penthouse apartment is at the top of the Eastern Columbia Building – one of the most historic buildings in Los Angeles — and has the rare distinction of being within walking distance of downtown. The apartment has a total of 1,780 square feet of living space, covering two floors of the building. It has one bedroom, two bathrooms and a long list of other amenities of its own, not to mention access to the building's shared spaces. It is currently on sale for $1.765 million.

Depp and Heard were married for just 15 months, and their split has become sensational global news since then. They each accused each other of abuse when they separated in 2016, but ultimately settled their divorce with amicable statements in court. However, Depp sued Heard for defamation in 2019, sparking a legal battle that has not slowed down since.

Fans have heard about Depp and Heard's divorce in graphic detail thanks to their recent televised trial, but now they can see some of those scenes for themselves. Scroll on for a tour of the couple's former L.A. home.