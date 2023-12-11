John Legend Details Holiday Plans With Chrissy Teigen and Children (Exclusive)

John Legend is ready to relax and enjoy the holidays after another busy year. PopCulture.com spoke to the 44-year-old singer and songwriter about his holiday plans, and he said he will be spending time with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their four children.

"We've got a big family now, there's six of us, and we like to be together," Legend told PopCulture. "We like to give the kids gifts, we don't worry too much about adult gifts, but we make sure the kids get gifts, and we like to do stockings, we like to cook, we like to play Christmas music, including my Christmas album, and we're very much looking forward to having our first Christmas as a family of six."

Legend also revealed when the time off for the holiday season will start for him. "Once the kids are out of school and we're done shooting The Voice, I'm going to take a couple of weeks off. So I'm excited to relax and take a break and just spend time with the family. But up until the third Tuesday in December, we'll be filming The Voice live shows, so I'll be busy up through then. But after that, we're going to relax and just enjoy some family time."

Along with working on The Voice, Legend also performed at the home of Elvis Presley last month for an NBC Christmas special called Christmas at Graceland. "It was amazing," Legend explained. "I got to play on his actual piano and got to spend time with Riley [Keough], his granddaughter, and she produced the event, and it was very cool. And so many great artists were a part of it, and it felt like we were really in this beautiful historic place that means so much to American culture and to pop culture and to music. And it was a special time."

To help celebrate the holidays, Legend has partnered with Walmart for his must-have add-to-cart items for the holiday season. Walmart has launched a shopping experience that gives customers a personal way to connect with their favorite celebrities and shop customized carts full of their most-loved items.

"It was fun because we got to curate our own carts for it, and talk about some of the fun things we like to do during the holidays, but also about some of the traditions that me and my family have, and how we were able to shop for some of those things at Walmart," Legend said. "Great decorating ideas and crafting ideas with Luna, great ways to preserve our memories with photographs, and just commemorating some of those special moments together. And then, of course, when you need to relax and have some self-care during the winter season, during the holiday season, we have my skincare line, Loved01, that is being sold at Walmart, and it's definitely part of our holiday tradition now."