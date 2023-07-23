Photos Show Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's $1.76M LA Penthouse

The home where Amber Heard and Johnny Depp spent most of their infamous marriage went up for sale last summer just as the couple went through one of the most highly-publicized court cases in modern memory. The two owned a penthouse apartment in Los Angeles, California in the Eastern Columbia Building. Photos from the real estate listing were published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, giving fans a chance to tour the couple's home for themselves.

The Eastern Columbia Building is one of the most iconic, historic buildings in L.A., and Depp and Heard reportedly "spent a good amount of their time" there during their brief marriage. Their penthouse had a total of 1,780 square feet of living space, including one bedroom, two bathrooms and all sorts of luxury amenities. They had two floors and access to many of the building's shared features, all within walking distance of the downtown area. When the listing first went up, the asking price was $1.765 million.

Depp and Heard were married for just 15 months, and their split has become sensational global news since then. They each accused each other of abuse when they separated in 2016, but ultimately settled their divorce with amicable statements in court. However, Depp sued Heard for defamation in 2019, sparking a legal battle that has not slowed down since.

Fans have heard about Depp and Heard's divorce in graphic detail thanks to their recent televised trial, but now they can see some of those scenes for themselves. Scroll on for a tour of the couple's former L.A. home.