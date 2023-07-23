Photos Show Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's $1.76M LA Penthouse
The home where Amber Heard and Johnny Depp spent most of their infamous marriage went up for sale last summer just as the couple went through one of the most highly-publicized court cases in modern memory. The two owned a penthouse apartment in Los Angeles, California in the Eastern Columbia Building. Photos from the real estate listing were published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, giving fans a chance to tour the couple's home for themselves.
The Eastern Columbia Building is one of the most iconic, historic buildings in L.A., and Depp and Heard reportedly "spent a good amount of their time" there during their brief marriage. Their penthouse had a total of 1,780 square feet of living space, including one bedroom, two bathrooms and all sorts of luxury amenities. They had two floors and access to many of the building's shared features, all within walking distance of the downtown area. When the listing first went up, the asking price was $1.765 million.
Depp and Heard were married for just 15 months, and their split has become sensational global news since then. They each accused each other of abuse when they separated in 2016, but ultimately settled their divorce with amicable statements in court. However, Depp sued Heard for defamation in 2019, sparking a legal battle that has not slowed down since.
Fans have heard about Depp and Heard's divorce in graphic detail thanks to their recent televised trial, but now they can see some of those scenes for themselves. Scroll on for a tour of the couple's former L.A. home.
Exterior
As noted above, this penthouse is in Downtown Los Angeles' Eastern Columbia Building. At one time, Depp reportedly owned five of the penthouse suites in this local landmark, though he only lived in one. The actor used them as guest houses for friends, family and colleagues when they were in the city. He sold all five of the properties after he and Heard got divorced for a total of $12.78 million.prevnext
Entry
Like many other apartments in L.A.'s metropolitan areas, this apartment has an industrial aesthetic. It has massive ceilings with exposed beams and towering windows.prevnext
Kitchen
Although the kitchen shares an open space with the living room, this apartment does not skimp on cooking surfaces. The appliances and cabinets are all matched metallic surfaces, and there is even a roll-away island to provide more counter space.prevnext
Loft
The penthouse has two floors, including a broad landing with another seating area. Here guests will get an even better view of the open design and unadorned utilities overhead.prevnext
Bedroom
The home may be limited to one bedroom, but it is a bedroom worthy of royalty. The exposed brick has been accented with black and white paint and the floor is carpeted for greater comfort.prevnext
Amenities
Finally, the penthouse also shares some amenities with the rest of the apartment building. Pictured here is a rooftop saltwater pool, but there is also a sundeck, zen garden, fitness studio and spa. At the time of this writing, Depp and Heard's former apartment is still on sale.prev