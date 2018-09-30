John Cena Possibly Takes Another Jab at Nikki Bella in New Message About ‘Controlling’ People

John Cena took another possible swipe at Nikki Bella with a tweet early Saturday morning about what a waste of time it is for someone to try to control another person.

“‘This person would be perfect IF’ is simply an attempt to change and control people,” Cena wrote. “This is a waste of precious time. Focus on you and honestly ask yourself ‘do the people around me know and love me for me?’ If the answer is yes, you’re around the right folks!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

‘This person would be perfect IF’ is simply an attempt to change and control people. This is a waste of precious time. Focus on you and honestly ask yourself ‘do the people around me know and love me for me?’ If the answer is yes, you’re around the right folks! 😊 — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 29, 2018

Cena also added a smiley-face emoji.

This was the latest in a series of inspirational messages the wrestler-turned-actor tweeted this week.

“Do good work. Stay true to your values and what you believe in. Be patient. Know that you will fail. Get back up. Be accountable for your actions. Embrace the uncomfortable. Never give up,” he wrote on Monday.

Do good work. Stay true to your values and what you believe in. Be patient. Know that you will fail. Get back up. Be accountable for your actions. Embrace the uncomfortable. Never give up. — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 24, 2018

The next day, he followed that up with, “Nothing lasts forever. When doing something you love make sure to be present and enjoy it. That way if and when it ends, you can look back with fond memories instead of regret.”

Nothing lasts forever. When doing something you love make sure to be present and enjoy it. That way if and when it ends, you can look back with fond memories instead of regret. — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 25, 2018

On Thursday, he wrote a message about the importance of taking a break from work.

“I am guilty of this myself but I’m changing my view now,” he wrote. “Hard work and persistence are needed for success, but so is rest and recovery. Busy periods of time will come, but never sell short recharging yourself. I’m NOT on ‘the grind 24/7’ because rest is more productive.”

I am guilty of this myself but I’m changing my view now. Hard work and persistence are needed for success, but so is rest and recovery. Busy periods of time will come, but never sell short recharging yourself. I’m NOT on “the grind 24/7” because rest is more productive. — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 27, 2018

Cena’s Friday message was about how fear can stop someone from being themselves.

Fear is what prevents us from being ourselves because of how we think others might view our choices. It will always be there. Strength comes from being brave enough to face fear, recognize it, and overcome it to let YOU shine through! — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 28, 2018

Cena and Bella called off their relationship and engagement twice this year, with their break-ups at the center of the most recent season of Total Bellas. Bella and her twin sister Brie are also filming a new season of Total Divas.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bella said she no longer talks to Cena, adding “He’s doing him and I’m doing me.”

Bella also said she is not dating anyone at the moment.

“I made a joke about dating Netflix and black licorice, and how it gets boring and it turned into this whole thing where I got quoted saying dating life is boring,” Bella told ET. “I was like, ‘No I said Netflix and black licorice and [was boring]’… it’s not what people expect.”

Since their break-up, Cena has been sharing frequent cryptic messages about trust, speaking for oneself and other vague topics. Earlier this month, he appeared to reference his disagreements with Bella over having children, writing, “You cannot expect someone to share your goals when they do not understand and share your values.”

Bella can be seen in Total Divas, which airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network. As for Cena, he has a role in the next Transformers movie, Bumblebee, which opens on Dec. 21.

Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images