John Cena Sleeps Naked, Nikki & Brie Bella Reveal TMI Secrets While Playing Hilarious Game

John Cena‘s girlfriend just revealed a little too much information about her boyfriend to E! News.

When asked if her man sleeps naked or wears pajamas, Nikki shared that John sleeps naked. However, her sister Brie said her man Daniel wears pajamas.

In response to her twin sister, Nikki said, “Of course, you guys would wear pajamas,” adding,”No wonder they’re not making babies yet.”

Apparently, these twins aren’t so much alike afterall!

