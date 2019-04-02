John Cena’s Mystery Date Identity Revealed After Night out in Vancouver

The identity of the mystery woman John Cena was seen with in Vancouver last week has been revealed. Her name is Shay Shariatzadeh.

Last weekend, Cena was seen with Shariatzadeh, laughing while they walked through Vancouver, where Cena is now filming Playing With Fire with Keegan-Michael Key and Skylar Astin.

Shariatzadeh’s identity was not reported at first, but E! News confirmed she is Cena’s new lucky lady on Monday.

Unlike Cena’s previous girlfriend, Nikki Bella, Shariatzadeh is not in the same line of work as Cena. She has a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of British Columbia. She is a product manager at Avigilon, a firm that provides “trusted security solutions to the global market.”

“I have always enjoyed math and physics,” she said in an interview for Avigilon’s website. “My brother studied engineering in school, and I remember one day he came home with a project and it was an autonomous car — and that was it! I decided to study Engineering.”

She continued, “I was lucky to meet a mentor early on in my career who told me about Product Management, which was the perfect balance of technical, business and people skills for me. I interviewed multiple Product Managers to figure out how they got into their role, and I followed their path. Today, I take pride working in the video surveillance industry because our products help keep people and their assets safe, and that’s my little contribution to our world.”

Shariatzadeh also said her mother is a major inspiration for her. She is a surgeon who worked day and night to make sure her family could have the best opportunities.

“While she was at the peak of her career, she gave it all up to move her family to Canada to give us a better future,” Shariatzadeh said of her mother. “She is the reason I fight to be the best version of myself, to be kind and to never give up — because, despite all the hardship, she always smiled. She is my hero.”

According to Shariatzadeh’s LinkedIn page, she joined Aviglion in May 2015 and previously worked for Alpha Technologies Ltd. for two years. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 2013.

Cena’s outing with Shariatzadeh came just days after Bella confirmed she is dating Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev during the Total Bellas season finale. She also announced her retirement from the WWE.

Bella later told her sister Brie on The Bellas Podcast that she and Chigvintsev do not consider themselves boyfriend and girlfriend.

“I’m just having a lot of fun and I feel like, for the first time ever, I’m focusing on me,” she said in a voiceover during the Total Bellas finale, with her arms around Chigvintsev. “It’s crazy. I never in my life would’ve thought that, like, I would’ve had a lot in common with a Russian. I’m ready to really explore new things and people and just really see what certain chemistries are all about.”

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images