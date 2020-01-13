John Cena Kisses Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh at ‘Dolittle’ Premiere

John Cena attended the premiere of his newest film, Dolittle, on Saturday, walking the red carpet with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh, where the two shared a sweet kiss as they posed for photographers.

Cena wore a blue suit and maroon patterned tie with a white shirt while Shariatzadeh opted for a silver metallic pleated halter dress, her hair in a long braid.

Cena stars in the film alongside Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen, who have live action roles. Cena is the voice of a polar bear named Yoshi and is part of a voice cast that includes Marion Cotillard, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Craig Robinson, Octavia Spencer and Emma Thompson.

At the premiere, Extra‘s Renee Bargh told Cena he looked happy, to which he replied, “Thank you very much… I am very happy.”

The 42-year-old was also asked about Valentine’s Day, which he used as an opportunity to share his thoughts on the meaning of the holiday.

“It’s just a reminder to care about who you care about,” Cena said. “The takeaway from Valentine’s Day is to remind you to love what you love.”

This was Cena and Shariatzadeh’s second red carpet appearance together, as they had previously attended the premiere of Cena’s film Playing With Fire in New York City in October. Shariatzadeh is a project manager for tech company Avigilon who is based in Vancouver, Canada, and Cena revealed that the pair first met in the city on the set of Playing With Fire.

“It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date,” Cena told Entertainment Tonight at Playing With Fire‘s premiere, adding that “it’s going to be a wonderful night.”

“What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special,” he said on Saturday.

The former WWE star was first reported to be dating Shariatzadeh in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in Vancouver. Soon after, they were seen on multiple dates and at the airport, and Cena brought Shariatzadeh to a WWE Raw taping in Tampa in July.

Cena’s Playing With Fire co-star Keegan-Michael Key told ET that Cena told him he met Shariatzadeh when he noticed a “group of young ladies” at a restaurant.

“There was one woman I was looking at and I couldn’t take my eyes off her,” Key recalled Cena as saying. “…That’s when it started.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer