Joe Manganiello Gets Engaged 2 Years After Sofía Vergara Divorce

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor are engaged!

The Magic Mike actor, 48, and O’Connor, 36, announced their engagement Friday, revealing in the caption of their respective Instagram posts that the proposal took place on June 24 after nearly two years of dating.

TMZ broke the news earlier Friday, reporting that Manganiello announced O’Connor as his fiancée at the San Diego Film Festival during his speech the night before, thanking her for her love and support while accepting his Career Spotlight award.

A source told PEOPLE that Manganiello has been “doing great” and that his new fiancée has been “good for him” in the wake of his 2023 divorce from Sofía Vergara.

“They’re very happy,” the insider said. “He was devastated and felt like a failure after he separated from Sofía. He never expected that he would get a divorce. He was very hard on himself. He planned on just focusing on work. Then he met Caitlin and quickly fell in love. He’s grateful for another chance. He’s great guy.”

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor attend the premiere of “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” on August 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Manganiello filed for divorce from Vergara after seven years of marriage in July 2023, sparking romance rumors with O’Connor two months after the split. The Nonnas actor then confirmed his relationship with the Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty actress at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Gala in New York City in December 2023.

“We are both from Pittsburgh,” O’Connor told E! News last October. “I’m from Uniontown, which is about an hour and a half south of Pittsburgh, but we met in Los Angeles. I was at a party for Winning Time, and he was there.”