Joe Jonas Wishes Wife Sophie Turner a Happy Birthday in Sweet Message

Joe Jonas wished his wife Sophie Turner a happy birthday in a super sweet message on social media and fans are all about it. The photo shows the Game of Thrones actress standing in front of a restaurant with menus behind her as she rocked a gorgeous, casual green outfit. Her top was a white and green button down, hanging loosely off her body with matching green pants. Jonas said that, “Life is better with you” in the sweet post.

Happy birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lXrFcRdc7n — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 21, 2020

One fan wrote, “Sobbing,” while someone else said, “Hope she has a good time today.”

Someone else mentioned, “Happy birthday to the queen!”

The sweet couple, who got married in May, are reportedly expecting their first child together.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super exited for them,” a source told Just Jared, saying their child is expected to be born in mid-summer. “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

The two said “I do” in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards and was suppose to be private, but got spoiled when their friend and DJ Diplo livestreamed the whole thing. The two had a more formal ceremony in France the following month.

“It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny,” Turner told PorterEdit. “I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé’, but … marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

Jonas opened up to the media shortly after his impromptu ceremony saying Diplo “ruined” the entire evening by livestreaming their vows, but was seemingly only kidding as the two are friends. However, the DJ did have a hilarious response saying, “The only thing that ‘ruined’ the wedding was your fit,” talking about the outfit the Jonas Brother was dressed in.

Lots of familiar faces attended their small ceremony in Vegas, including country music duo Dan + Shay who also performed.