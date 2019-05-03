Joe Jonas Posts First Photos of Sophie Turner Since Their Wedding

Joe Jonas is a man in love. The musician shared two photos of his new wife, Sophie Turner, just a few hours after they tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

Hot DAMNNNNNN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EW2KSys5Gl — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) May 3, 2019

In the retro photos, the Game of Thrones actress leans against a wall in a colorful high-necked jumpsuit while lifting a red telephone receiver, complete with a spiral cord, to her head.

“Hot DAMNNNNNN,” Jonas captioned the photos with a flame emoji.

Though Jonas shared the post on Thursday, the images appear to have been taken on Wednesday night, as Turner is wearing the same floral-metallic Louis Vuitton jumpsuit she wore to the Billboard Music Awards.

Jonas and Turner said “I do” at the Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel just hours after attending the BBMAs on Wednesday night, where Joans performed a medley of his with the rest of the Jonas Brothers, and where Turner presented an award with Dark Phoenix co-star Tye Sheridan.

A representative for Turner confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying, “We can confirm Sophie and Joe were married in Las Vegas last night.” Online records detail that the couple applied for a marriage license earlier that same day in Clark County.

Officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, the surprise nuptials were live-streamed on Instagram by Diplo, who was just one of the famous attendees, including singer Khalid and country duo Dan + Shay, who sang an acoustic version of their hit “Speechless” as Turner walked down the aisle in a white top, matching pants and a veil.

Turner and Jonas used Ring Pop wedding bands at the ceremony, and according to their marriage certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, Turner plans on chaining her last name to Jonas.

As shown in Diplo’s clips, Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin appear to be his groomsmen. Diplo also DJ’d a bit, as is evidenced by Joe’s own video from the venue on his Instagram Story.

Jonas had previously said that they’d be getting married in a ceremony in France, which apparently still holds true. “They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” a source told PEOPLE on Thursday.

While no official date for the French wedding has yet been revealed, Jonas told James Corden on The Late Late Show that they were planning for summer nuptials.

Turner and Jonas started dating in November 2016 after a mutual friend suggested that they should meet. Jonas proposed in October 2017 after almost a year of dating.

Photo credit: Taylor Hill / Contributor / Getty