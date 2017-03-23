Joanna and Chip Gaines Take to Instagram With Major News About New Show

Fun news!! Watch #behindthedesign sneak peek Tuesday 3/28 at 10p CST #sniupfront A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Fixer Upper fans you might want to sit down before you read this!

Chip and Joanna Gaines just took to Instagram to share that they are launching a spin-off show. The show called, Behind the Design, will explore in more detail how Joanna redesigns and renovates homes.

Fans won’t even have to wait long. A sneak peak of the show will air after the the Fixer Upper episode on Tuesday and episodes are expected this year.

We’ll definitely be tuning in to see what the new show has in store for us!

[H/T Instagram/@joannagaines]

