Jessica Simpson Alludes to Active Sex Life in Coy Interview

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson may have two adorable kids — but that doesn’t mean they’re closed off to the idea of having another sometime in the future. Simpson says she still has “baby fever” from time to time.

The 37-year-old singer and designer told Entertainment Tonight that she’s open to possibility of expanding her family.

“My daughter is about to turn 6, May 1st is her birthday, and my son is going to turn 5 on June 30th and it’s just like, ‘Wait, so this is no longer toddler, this is full-on kid,’” Simpson said. “My daughter [already] thinks she’s a teenager. My son at least wants to be a baby still.”

Simpson and Johnson, who wed in July 2014 after four years of dating, welcomed daughter Maxwell in May 2012, followed by son Ace in June 2013.

Even if Simpson wants another baby, she admitted that she and Johnson “don’t really know” if they’d like to have a third.

“We always practice,” Simpson said coyly. “But it would definitely have to be a miracle.”

Last May, Simpson told Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian’s talk show that she wouldn’t be getting pregnant anytime soon, thanks to the IUD she was using.

“I’m not pregnant,” she said, addressing speculation at the time that she might be expecting. “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus. I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third.”

But it’s not for lack of trying; Simpson has never been shy about the fact that she is “very attracted” to her husband, and she told ET that alone time helps keeps things “spicy” in their marriage.

“Today, we got to go on this trip without the kids, [and usually] we don’t go places without the kids,” she explained, adding that making the trip by themselves allows the pair to give each other “all of the attention.”

She frequently shares steamy social media posts dedicated to her husband, like the time she gushed over his marriage proposal nearly eight years ago, or the time she had some NSFW words about his “shoe game.”

Back in January, she shared a snap of his toe shoes as the pair headed out for some exercise.

Johnson’s toe shoes were of the running variety, and are minimalist shoes with separated toes that are designed to support barefoot-style running. Judging by Simpson’s witty caption, though, the shoes also seem to be good for something else.

“My husband’s shoe game makes me want to bang,” the mom of two cracked, adding the hashtags “morning walk” and “Shoe Crush Saturday.”

And in November, she shared a snap to celebrate the day Johnson proposed in 2010. She said he played a 1970 song before dropping to one knee and popping the question.

“Got engaged to ‘Since I’ve Been Loving You’ by Led Zeppelin on 11/11 at 11:11 AM 7 years ago,” Simpson captioned a throwback photo. “Still loving this Man is the easiest part of my life #HowtheWestWasWon.