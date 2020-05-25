Jessica Simpson Gushes Over Husband Eric Johnson in 10-Year Anniversary Post

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson celebrated the 10th anniversary of their meeting on May 21, and Simpson marked the day with a sweet social media message to the former NFL player. Simpson used Instagram to share a selfie of the couple snapped by Johnson, who had his arm around his wife as they both smiled while standing outside, the sun streaming behind them. Simpson was wearing a Led Zeppelin t-shirt with a bandana in her hair while her husband had on a Bob Marley sweatshirt and a blue baseball cap.

"I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago today!" Simpson gushed in her caption. "By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave. He is mine, I am his...forever." Simpson and Johnson married in July 2014 in Montecito, California, just over four years after they met when a mutual friend invited Johnson to a party at he house. The couple shares three children, daughters Maxwell Drew, 8, and Birdie Mae, 1, and son Ace Knute, 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 21, 2020 at 8:23pm PDT

In February, Simpson told Entertainment Tonight that she knew Johnson was the one for her on the day they met. "I count the first day that we met, because it was pretty instant. It was definitely instant. I think he moved in, like, a month later! So we knew," she said. "When you know, you know. Especially both of us. We had been through a divorce, we had other relationships. We knew exactly what we wanted in a person, in a companion, and exactly who we wanted to raise children with. We were that for each other. Through all of this we've only become stronger."

The Open Book author added that her husband's love for her is "unreal." "The pride that he takes in our love and in me, as a woman, is so sexy and it is so empowering, because he just knows that this is my calling. He knows that this is my path and he's just there to hold my hand through it," she shared. "He's really the backbone to who I am, because anytime I feel like I can't stand, he's there to hold me up and tell me that I actually can."