Jessica Biel Reportedly ‘Still Upset’ With Justin Timberlake Following Alisha Wainwright Hand-Holding Scandal

Everything is not back to rainbows and butterflies between Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. The couple is still reportedly experiencing friction from the fallout of Timberlake’s widely publicized PDA scandal with actress Alisha Wainwright last year, with a source telling Us Weekly that Biel is “still upset with Justin.”

“He has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should,” the source added. “He promised that he would be more involved with their family and she doesn’t feel like he’s doing that.”

However, another source said that “Jessica and Justin are not in a tense place at all” a few months removed from the scandal. The two were spotted in public together last Wednesday for the first time since the photos of Timberlake and Wainwright were published in November.

The two reportedly reconnected with a staycation after the holidays, according to Us Weekly, spending time with their 4-year-old son, Silas, at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. “They had lunch at Wolfgang Puck at the hotel earlier in the week,” a source said at the time. “They also had dinner there with friends the other night.”

The two reportedly “kept to themselves” while dining out. “Justin had his attention focused on Jessica.”

Earlier this month, a source said that Biel is “still not happy about the situation, but they’re OK as of now.”

“Jessica gets bothered when Justin seems like he’s on his phone for too long and she still has her suspicions, but he is insisting that nothing happened and has been telling her that she has zero reason not to trust him,” the source said. “She has made it known that she is not happy with him drinking too much and for acting the way that he did. He knows he messed up and has been on his best behavior.”

As previously reported, Timberlake was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Wainwright while sitting on an outdoor balcony at a bar in New Orleans one night in November. The cast and crew of the film was reportedly out on the town one weekend during filming. Timberlake and Wainwright held hands under a table, with Wainwright at one point resting her hand on Timberlake’s thigh.

After the photos took over the celebrity news cycle, Timberlake issued a public apology to Biel and their family via Instagram, calling his actions “a strong lapse in judgement.”

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” he wrote. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Since the apology, which was reportedly Biel’s idea, Timberlake has managed to stay out of the public eye for the most part.