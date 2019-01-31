Jessica Biel Fell Asleep on Way to Justin Timberlake’s Birthday So Her Husband Had the Perfect Response

Justin Timberlake celebrates his 38th birthday on Thursday, Jan. 31, and the singer got the celebration started early on Wednesday night since he has to work on his actual birthday.

Judging by Timberlake’s social media posts, his wife, Jessica Biel, wasn’t exactly in party mode as the duo headed to the bash, with Timberlake posting a video of Biel sleeping in the car.

“Happy birthday to me, happy birthday to me,” he sings in the clip before panning the camera to his wife, who doesn’t wake up until Timberlake ups the volume on his serenade. “I’m just preparing for our big night out,” she tells him with a laugh, adding, “I’m just preparing!”

“Gotta work tomorrow for my bday so wifey really going all out tonight…,” Timberlake joked in the video’s caption.

It’s safe to guess that laughter is a big part of Timberlake and Biel’s years-long relationship, with Timberlake revealing in his book, Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me, that Biel’s sense of humor is what first drew him to her.

“When I met Jess, it was undeniable how beautiful she is,” he wrote. “I made some sort of sarcastic comment, really dry. Nobody got it except her. She laughed, and I noticed, all of a sudden, and in the way where you wonder if a person’s like you, if they have a very dry, dark sense of humor, too.”

He didn’t ask for her number that night, but Biel later attended a show during Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds Tour, when he offered her and her friends a ride on his tour bus. Timberlake did score his future wife’s number that night, and the two began talking.

“Then the Golden Globes came up, and that’s when we planned on seeing each other,” he revealed. “We were both still seeing other people, keeping ourselves safe from getting hurt, from really putting ourselves out there. It took a bit for both of us to admit to ourselves that we were really, really into each other.”

After Timberlake’s tour ended, the two spent a month together before deciding to become exclusive, with Timberlake calling Biel “a huge influence on my life.”

“She’s a very good writer. She’s a poet,” he added. “She’s a tremendous actor. She’s funny. Very funny. And she’s one of the most patient people I’ve ever met… She changed me. She changed my life.”

The couple married in 2012 in Puglia, Italy and welcomed son Silas in 2015.

