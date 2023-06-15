Jessica Alba Twins With Her Mini-Me Daughter, 15, at French Open

Jessica Alba has a mini-me! The Honest Company co-founder attended the 2023 French Open on June 10 with her 15-year-old daughter Honor, and fans couldn't help but notice how much the teen looks like her mother, the duo drawing twin comparisons.

The look-alike commentary began after Alba shared photos from their outing together on Sunday. Alba and her daughter were joined by Honor's friend Jade Thompson, the daughter of Giada De Laurentiis, and Alba's friend Jen Kroog Rosenberg. Together, the group watched the women's singles final between Karolina Muchova and Iga Swiatek. For the outing, the actor and entrepreneur, 42, wore a striped midi dress, which she paired with white platform sneakers and oversized sunglasses. Meanwhile, Honor opted for a shorts and bralette set, which she wore with a button-up.

The series of snaps, which Alba captioned as a "girls day out," garnered plenty of comments as Alba's 20.3 million Instagram followers couldn't look pass the uncanny resemblance. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, "Holy moly she is your twin," with another person adding that Alba and Honor were "looking more like sisters." Somebody else said the teen was a "spitting image" of her actress mother. A fourth person joined in with, "Gorgeous. Honor looks like a perfect combo of you and Sofia Richie."

The mother-daughter outing in Paris came just a few days after Alba and her family – husband Cash Warren and their two other children, son Hayes, 5, and daughter Haven, 11 – celebrated Honor's 15th birthday. To mark the occasion, Alba shared a sweet birthday post online reflecting on her journey to motherhood, writing, "15 years ago, baby girl Honor Marie Warren made me a mama. I had absolutely no idea how much my world was going to change... to say my heart burst open the moment I saw you, doesn't even cover it. My entire world was flipped right side up and I felt the deepest, most profound love. 15 years later, I am so proud of who you have become my Honorcita, you are everything and more my baby girl."

Alba concluded the post by writing that Honor has "taught me so much" and is "the perfect combo of being soft and strong." She encouraged her daughter to "continue to be your truest self and always present and loving -manifesting all that you desire sweet girl. One of my greatest gifts is watching how you unfold and seeing the life you are creating for yourself."