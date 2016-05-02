Jessa Duggar’s Family Is Getting Bigger!

A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Mar 1, 2016 at 3:37pm PST

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald's family is about to get even larger, soon!

In an interview with US Weekly, Seewald revealed that she and her husband, Ben, are moving forward with their plans to adopt

The couple, who got married November 2014 and welcomed their first child, Spurgeon a year later said they had discussed plans beforehand and are containing the process now.

"We have many friends who have walked this road, so we have seen firsthand the amazing power of adoption," the Jill & Jessa: Counting On star explains. "There are so many kids out there who are longing for the love of a family, and we feel strongly about opening our hearts and our home to welcome them in."

"We don't know what the future holds, but as the Bible says, 'Man plans his way, and God directs his steps,'" she continues. "So we want to move forward with paperwork and a home study, and just be ready for however God opens those doors."

The couple had plans to adopt earlier, but put them on hold when Jessa was pregnant with Spurgeon, sharing that their adoption counselors are advising they wait until their son is at least nine-months-old before moving too much further in the process.

Jessa says she and Ben, 20, "would love to adopt many kids," but they're not putting an exact number down, but they hope to have a large family because she "absolutely loved being part of such a big family growing up."