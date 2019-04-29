‘Jersey Shore’ Star JWoww Not Reconciling With Estranged Husband Roger Mathews Despite Reunion

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her estranged husband Roger Mathews might be playing nice when it comes to coparenting, but they’re not planning on a romantic reunion.

After Mathews shared photos and video of himself with Farley over the weekend celebrating Easter early with daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, fans were wondering if the two were planning on continuing with their separation. But a rep for the MTV star told Us Weekly Monday that isn’t the case.

“Jenni’s kids’ needs and wants will always come first,” Farley’s rep, Robyn Matarazzo, told the publication in a statement. “She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better co-parents. As far as the divorce, there is no reconciliation in the future and she is excited about continuing to move on with her life.”

The couple, whom fans watched get together on Jersey Shore, tied the knot in 2015, but decided to call things off in September 2018, when Farley filed for divorce from her husband, citing irreconcilable differences.

Months later, Farley took to her blog to accuse her husband of abuse.

“You are an abuser to the core, Roger Mathews. You have pushed me. You have shoved me,” she wrote in January. “You have aggressively thrown me to the ground. You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you coming at me. You have belittled and disparaged me. You have threatened me.”

“You have embarked on a crusade to abuse me and place me and the kids in harm’s way,” she added, saying she was trying “to handle this matter with class and dignity because our children may see this one day.”

“I will never allow someone to try all avenues to ruin the person I worked so hard to become… I have been broken down, beaten, hospitalized, traumatized, threatened, degraded, battered, and abused. I got out. I stand strong today. For me. For Greyson. For Meilani,” she concluded. “They will not grow up watching their mother being a victim of domestic violence. I will be a victim no longer. Roger, know this here and for always – my kindness should never again mistaken for weakness. Remember that. I will not be threatened. I will not be controlled. I will not be broken.”

Mathews soon responded on his own website, calling his ex a liar. “I wonder why in the eight years together you never once, not once said to me or ANYONE for that matter that I was physically abusive with you in any way,” he wrote. “You have punched me in the face you have always been the aggressor.”

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic